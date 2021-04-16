Holyoke Soldiers’ Home bill moves to Senate

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News talked to lawmakers on Beacon Hill following the approval of that multi-million dollar construction project at the Holyoke Soldiers Home.

That proposal passed Thursday in a 160 to zero vote. It will now head to the Senate where it will be debated and voted on sometime next week.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home raised issues about the Home’s layout and the level of care that veterans were receiving there. After hearing about the tragedy, state legislators and the Governor vowed to improve the conditions at the facility.

Senator John Velis of Westfield told 22News, “It’s going to be a 21st Century building. It’s going to be consistent with the small homes concept, we’re not going to have four or five veterans in a room, it’s going to be one maybe two resident veterans there. They’re going to have access to the outdoors.”

The Home will also include a day program with state of the art technology to meet the needs of veterans today and veterans in the future.

Lawmakers have to act fast in order to receive reimbursement for the project. They will need to submit their construction plans to the federal government by August 1st.