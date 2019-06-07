Holyoke Soldiers’ Home celebrates National Donut Day

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Each year, the first Friday in June is National Donut Day.

Dozens and dozens of donuts were served to the veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to celebrate.

Donuts played a special role in the Armed Forces, starting with World War I.

The Salvation Army wanted to support the military emotionally during this time, so women known as “Donut Lassies” went to France to bake donuts, and other sweet treats for the troops.

“Donuts are delicious!” said Cathleen Anderson of the Holyoke Salvation Army.

“I know they gave them to people in the foxholes. They would bring them something to eat,” Homer Scott, a veteran living at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home said.

Donut Day was officially created by the Salvation Army back in 1938.

“It was a fundraiser to raise funds to go where everybody was fighting, and have donuts with the guys and give them emotional support,” explained Anderson.

Now, Donut Day honors the work these Donut Lassies did overseas.