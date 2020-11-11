Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition pays tribute to veterans who died during COVID-19 outbreak

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Day is a day of remembrance and to honor the sacrifices of those in the military.

“It’s so that we don’t forget those that didn’t come back and enjoy what we have left,” said veteran, Commander Donald Isabelle of Post 12 in Chicopee.

This year, the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition is paying tribute to the veterans who died during the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

“It is just a way for us to make sure that we honor their memory,” said John Paradis, a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, and member of the Coalition. “That we honor the military service of these veterans and we celebrate their lives.”

HOLYOKE SOLDIERS’ HOME COALITION TRIBUTE

The tribute is a virtual presentation of the veterans with their photos and biographies. Veterans who died from other causes during the outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home are also being remembered.

The Coalition’s goal is to verify the names of all veterans who died from, or contracted COVID-19 while at the Soldiers’ Home.

“This is a small way we can extend our condolences to the families of the veterans,” said Paradis. “That they find some comfort and peace knowing that so many of us in their community have taken the time to remember and will continue to honor them.”

The Coalition is accepting more photos of veterans from the Soldiers’ Home and will continue to update the virtual tribute.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Soldiers' Home in Holyoke

More Soldiers' Home In Holyoke COVID-19 Cases

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes