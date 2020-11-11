Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition pays tribute to veterans who died during COVID-19 outbreak

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Day is a day of remembrance and to honor the sacrifices of those in the military.

“It’s so that we don’t forget those that didn’t come back and enjoy what we have left,” said veteran, Commander Donald Isabelle of Post 12 in Chicopee.

This year, the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition is paying tribute to the veterans who died during the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

“It is just a way for us to make sure that we honor their memory,” said John Paradis, a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, and member of the Coalition. “That we honor the military service of these veterans and we celebrate their lives.”

HOLYOKE SOLDIERS’ HOME COALITION TRIBUTE

The tribute is a virtual presentation of the veterans with their photos and biographies. Veterans who died from other causes during the outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home are also being remembered.

The Coalition’s goal is to verify the names of all veterans who died from, or contracted COVID-19 while at the Soldiers’ Home.

“This is a small way we can extend our condolences to the families of the veterans,” said Paradis. “That they find some comfort and peace knowing that so many of us in their community have taken the time to remember and will continue to honor them.”

The Coalition is accepting more photos of veterans from the Soldiers’ Home and will continue to update the virtual tribute.