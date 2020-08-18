Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition release statement on future plans for facility

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state announced Monday that a vendor has been selected to develop and plan the future renovation of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Payette has been contracted for 12 weeks to complete an assessment of improvements needed in the facility and how to implement them.

This includes addressing infection control, cost estimates, financing options, and the timeline of the project. The plan must be finalized to meet the April 15 deadline for the federal Veterans’ Affairs’ State Home Construction Grant application.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home coalition released a statement following the announcement saying there are “some concerns.” Full statement below: