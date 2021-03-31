Holyoke Soldiers’ Home flag to be raised full-staff, first time since deadly outbreak

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. flag at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home will return to full staff Wednesday morning after being at half-staff for a year.
The flag will be raised to full staff as a symbol of hope for all, the state said. The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the nation.
Tuesday evening, unions that represent the staff at the Soldiers’ Home held a vigil to honor and remember the veterans who passed away during the COVID outbreak at the facility.
The outbreak, which started in March 2020, infected over 100 veterans and took the lives of 77.
The current status of all residents as of March 30 is as follows:
- 0 veteran residents are positive and not clinically recovered
- 3 veteran residents are negative
- 41 veteran residents have a pending test. Please note that all veteran residents and staff are now being tested twice weekly, which will increase the number of pending tests.
- 71 veteran residents have been determined clinically recovered
- 0 veteran residents have refused testing
Resident locations:
- 110 veteran residents are onsite
- 5 veteran residents are offsite
- 3 are receiving acute care offsite
- 2 domiciliary veterans are on an extended leave of absence
Since March 1, there have been 77 veteran residents deaths, they all tested positive for COVID.
Following the most recent staff surveillance testing:
- 0 are positive
- All others who previously tested positive are clinically recovered
Also on Tuesday, Rick Holloway, administrator for the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, Idaho, and Robert Engell, administrator for the Overlook Masonic Health Care Center in Charlton were interviewed Tuesday evening by the 11-member search committee put together to select a new superintendent for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
The committee will vote on a final candidate Thursday, the state said.
On Sunday, April 4, the Soldiers’ Home will host a special Sunday visitation for families to celebrate Easter together.