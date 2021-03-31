Holyoke Soldiers’ Home flag to be raised full-staff, first time since deadly outbreak

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. flag at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home will return to full staff Wednesday morning after being at half-staff for a year.

The flag will be raised to full staff as a symbol of hope for all, the state said. The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the nation.

Tuesday evening, unions that represent the staff at the Soldiers’ Home held a vigil to honor and remember the veterans who passed away during the COVID outbreak at the facility.

The outbreak, which started in March 2020, infected over 100 veterans and took the lives of 77.

Emily DiPalma Aho looks over photographs and memorabilia of her father, Emilio DiPalma, a World War II veteran, at her home in Jaffrey, N.H., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Emilio, who as a 19-year-old U.S. Army infantryman stood guard at the Nuremberg Nazi war crimes trials, died last month at the age of 93 after contracting the coronavirus at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





Cleaners unwrap protective gear as they leave the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke on March 31, 2020. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, File)

In this Sept. 11, 2019 photo, Bennett Walsh, superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, speaks at a 9/11 ceremony in West Springfield, Mass. Walsh and medical director David Clinton were indicted Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, on charges of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak at the home for aging veterans where more than 70 died from COVID-19. (Don Treeger/The Republican)







The current status of all residents as of March 30 is as follows:

0 veteran residents are positive and not clinically recovered

3 veteran residents are negative

41 veteran residents have a pending test. Please note that all veteran residents and staff are now being tested twice weekly, which will increase the number of pending tests.

71 veteran residents have been determined clinically recovered

0 veteran residents have refused testing

Resident locations:

110 veteran residents are onsite

5 veteran residents are offsite

3 are receiving acute care offsite

2 domiciliary veterans are on an extended leave of absence

Since March 1, there have been 77 veteran residents deaths, they all tested positive for COVID.

Following the most recent staff surveillance testing:

0 are positive

All others who previously tested positive are clinically recovered

Also on Tuesday, Rick Holloway, administrator for the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, Idaho, and Robert Engell, administrator for the Overlook Masonic Health Care Center in Charlton were interviewed Tuesday evening by the 11-member search committee put together to select a new superintendent for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The committee will vote on a final candidate Thursday, the state said.

On Sunday, April 4, the Soldiers’ Home will host a special Sunday visitation for families to celebrate Easter together.