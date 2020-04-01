Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has been serving Massachusetts veterans since 1952

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was established in 1952, with a mission to provide “Care with Honor and Dignity” in the best possible health care environment for eligible veterans who reside in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Seven years after the end of World War II, the need for another veteran’s care center was paramount.

Before that, the only state facility designated for the task was the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, which had been set up in 1882 and it was overflowing with wounded veterans requiring long-term care.

According to their website, the Holyoke Soldiers’ home currently maintains 247 beds in its main nursing facility and a separate care building with 30 full-time residents.

The facility provides long-term care and outpatient medical services, as well as dental and social services, and programming and events for veterans.

It is operated by the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services and is inspected annually by both the state and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.