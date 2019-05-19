Holyoke Soldiers’ Home hosts 8th annual Motorcycle Run

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 500 motorcycles participated in the 8th annual Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Motorcycle Run Sunday.

The run is a tribute to our military men and women both past and present, and a fundraiser for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The staff will make suggestions as to how to spend money raised to improve the quality of life for the 249 veterans cared for at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

For the third consecutive year, 22New Anchor Barry Kriger emceed the event which was co-sponsored by Indian Motorcycles of Springfield, and “One Call Away,” a local PTSD support network, and veterans suicide prevention hotline.

Holyoke Soldiers Home superintendent Bennet Walsh told 22News that the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is the largest Soldiers’ Home in New England, and 10th largest in the country.

The riders made their way on a route that wound through western Massachusetts and ended at the Moose Lodge in Chicopee.

