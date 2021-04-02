Holyoke Soldiers’ Home new superintendent selected

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The administrator of the Idaho State Veterans Home has been selected as the new Superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

The search committee held a virtual meeting on Thursday night and named Rick Holloway as their choice. According to trustee Kevin Jourdain, Holloway was voted in 7-0. The Baker administration must give its final approval.

Former Superintendent Bennet Walsh was suspended and then resigned the post in 2020 after the facility had one of the deadliest COVID-19 breakouts in the country, with 77 dying from the disease.

