Holyoke Soldiers’ Home now allowing outdoor visitation

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 90 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time since the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, veterans are able to meet face to face with their families.

The Soldiers’ Home resumed outdoor visitation with restrictions Tuesday. Visitors must wear face masks and maintain six-feet of social distance from their loved ones.

The Soldiers’ Home retested all veterans and staff leading up to Tuesday’s visits and there are now just 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

If you’d like to schedule a visit, you can call the Soldiers’ Home at 413-552-4764.