Holyoke Soldiers’ Home receives donation of iPads for veterans

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization, Brighton Marine, delivered iPads to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home on Wednesday.

The group felt this was one way they could help the Soldiers’ Home that’s been devastated by a Covid-19 outbreak. Members of the organization dropped off 175 iPads right after F-15’s flew over the Home.

They made the delivery in the in the back of the facility, where they met with national guardsmen and staff. Their initiative Operation Connecting Veterans, is aimed to help isolated veterans always stay connected with loved ones during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What broke our heart was to think that veterans were dying and not being able to say goodbye to their loved ones,” Tom Lyons told 22News. “For me as a veteran, that struck home. So I wanted to do something so that no veteran would have to die alone.”

The Holyoke Soldiers Home’ already had iPads of their own for family communication, but this delivery was a big boost. Family members have also been allowed to stand outside the facility, bring signs, and wave to their beloved veteran by making an appointment.

The Brighton Marine will also be delivering another 175 iPads to the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home later this week, which also has been battling a Covid-19 outbreak.