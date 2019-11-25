Holyoke Soldiers’ Home receives generous donation from local charities

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home received a $35,000 check Monday to help continue its services.

‘Pledge2Veterans’ and the ‘One Call Away Foundation’ presented a donation check to Holyoke Soldier’s Home superintendent, Bennett Walsh to help with the home’s fundraising efforts.

This includes raising money for the Motorcycle Run and two separate raffles held throughout the year. The run is a tribute to our military men and women, and a fundraiser for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The mission of ‘One Call Away’ is to directly affect the lives of veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Superintendent Bennett Walsh told 22News that he always asks what is needed for staff and veterans alike at the soldier’s home.

“We like to ask the staff and the veterans what they need in addition to what they are already provided and we go from there so it’s just a wonderful day at the soldier’s home,” said Walsh.

The $35,000 will help take the veterans on various yearly trips, including red sox games, patriots games, and staff equipment.

The 9th Annual Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Motorcycle Run is scheduled for May 16.