Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reconstruction project awarded to joint construction management firms

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two construction management firms have been selected to oversee the planning for the new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

In a news release sent to 22News, the Commodore Walsh joint venture will merge Boston companies, Commodore Builders and Walsh Brothers, Incorporated to replace the current Holyoke Soldiers’ Home with a state-of-the-art, long-term care facility and campus framework for the Commonwealth’s veterans.

“As a veteran-owned firm, we are honored that the Commonwealth chose the Commodore Walsh team to build the new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home,” said Commodore President and CEO Joe Albanese, a decorated military veteran and retired U.S. Navy Captain. “This project could not be more important to us – and our commitment is to ensure that we respect the legacy of our veterans by providing them with the facilities, services, and amenities that they deserve.”

“Walsh Brothers is thrilled to partner with our colleagues at Commodore Builders to deliver this new state-of-the-art Holyoke Soldiers’ Home facility to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Richard C. Walsh. President and CEO of Walsh Brothers, Incorporated. “It is an absolute privilege and honor to be part of the team collaborating on this very special building for so many deserving veterans.”