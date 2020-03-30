Holyoke Soldier’s Home superintendent placed on administrative leave

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The superintendent of Holyoke Soldier’s Home has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately, according to the Office of Health and Human Services on Monday.

Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Dan Tsai did not explain why Superintendent Bennett Walsh was put on immediate leave, but in a statement to 22News, he said it’s imperative the Holyoke Soldier’s Home provides a safe environment for the veteran residents and the dedicated staff who serve them.

We have also implemented an onsite clinical command team comprised of medical, epidemiological, and operational experts responsible for the comprehensive and rapid response to the outbreak of COVID-19. All of these enhancements will build upon the existing protocols and work that align with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidance. Today’s actions underscore the state’s commitment to our veterans and frontline health care employees during this unprecedented public health crisis. Dan Tsai, Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary

On Monday, March 23, the state Department of Veteran’s Services confirmed a resident at the Soldier’s HOme tested positive for COVID-19. You can read more here.

Val Liptak, RN, who is currently the CEO of Western Massachusetts Hospitals, will replace Walsh and assume responsibility for the administration of the Soldier’s Home at this time.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.