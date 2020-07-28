Holyoke Soldiers’ Home suspends visitation after veteran tests positive for COVID-19 twice

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitation at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has been suspended due to a veteran resident who recently tested positive for the coronavirus again.

Holyoke Soldiers’ Home spokesperson Brooke Karanovich told 22News on Monday, a veteran resident who clinically recovered from COVID-19 experienced symptoms of the virus and was taken to a hospital where they later revealed the resident tested positive.

The resident lived on a unit dedicated for clinically recovered individuals. Currently, everyone living on that floor is being quarantined until further notice. Communal spaces are also closed and regular onsite testing is being conducted every two weeks. With support from the Massachusetts National Guard, full-house testing will be done this week.

Karanovich says the home has been implementing protocols for clinically recovered individuals who may test positive even after they are clinically recovered. At this time, visitation has been suspended to ensure the safety of all families, residents, and staff.

Latest COVID-19 update from Holyoke Soldiers’ Home as of July 24:

Current status of all residents:

0 veterans are positive across the Home and those at Holyoke Medical Center

82 veterans have recovered, meaning they previously tested positive and are now clinically recovered

61 veterans are negative

1 veteran has a pending test result

1 veteran has refused testing

Resident locations: