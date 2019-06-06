Holyoke Soldiers Home to honor veterans for D-Day anniversary

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – 75 years ago on D-Day, nearly 5-thousand allied forces died during the Normandy invasion.

D-day was the largest invasion ever undertaken and laid the foundations for the Allied defeat of Germany in World War II.

Many of the veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers Home have vivid memories of World War Two.

102-year-old Edward Wrobleski was in the Air Force, serving in the Pacific at that time.

The Hatfield native found himself on dangerous espionage missions following the invasion of Normandy.

The Holyoke Soldiers Home will honor Wrobleski and the dozens of other World War two veterans who live there, with a ceremony at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.