Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to honor veterans killed by COVID-19 with vigil

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, staff members at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home plan to come together to honor the veterans who were killed by COVID-19 over the past year.

The vigil is meant to reflect on the tragedy that took place at the Home, as well as provide support, and help heal those who have experienced trauma.

The staff members will join with religious leaders, Home management, family, friends, and community members for the vigil outside the Home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Attendees will wear masks and maintain social distancing.