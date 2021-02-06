Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to resume visitation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has announced that in-person visitation will be resuming on Wednesday.

Visitation will be starting up again after the third and final on-site vaccination clinic takes place at the Soldiers’ Home starting Tuesday. The home will continue to follow infection control guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all residents, staff, and visitors.

Everyone is being encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 before visiting. On-site rapid tests will be available to those who need them.