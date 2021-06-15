Holyoke Soldiers’ Home trustees to reopen superintendent search

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A new search for a Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent is underway.

Holyoke Soldiers’ Home trustees announced Tuesday they will reopen the search for a new superintendent to lead the facility that was devastated by the coronavirus in the spring of 2020 after their first choice confirmed that he will not take the job.

Trustees in April selected Rick Holloway, administrator of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, to lead the Massachusetts veterans’ care center.

Last month he said he was reconsidering because of family concerns, but left the door slightly open.

That is no longer the case. National Guard Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, chair of the trustees, said the panel will resume their search.

At least 77 residents of the home died after contracting the coronavirus, most last spring.

The home’s former superintendent and former medical director have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence charges connected to the deaths.