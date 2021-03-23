Holyoke Soldiers’ Home unions call for better working conditions

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As a year approaches since the deadly COVID-19 outbreak began at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, unions are calling for improved working conditions.



Three unions representing workers at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have joined together calling for safer and more supportive conditions for staff and veterans this as a year approaches since the outbreak began.

Employees from the unions continue to call for critical changes to improve the safety and well-being for everyone at the home.

It includes workers represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association who are advocating for a permanent and qualified superintendent.

Since last spring, at least 76 veterans died from COVID-19.

Bennett Walsh and David Clinton who served as the superintendent and medical director of the home when the deadly outbreak began have been indicted on criminal neglect charges.

22News spoke to Joan Miller, a Registered Nurse at the Soldiers’ Home, who has worked at the home for more than 10 years. She says changes need to happen, “We just can’t get over it. We have been waiting a year for our administration to step up and help us and they have not. So that is why our unions are banning together as a joint force which is unusual because we have waited too long for help.”

Some recommendations that the unions want to see include:

Increasing nursing staff by up to 20 full-time positions

Provide ongoing mental health support services to staff

Hire an industrial hygienist or occupational health specialists

The unions want the new superintendent to be open and honest with veterans and their families, something they believe was lacking when the outbreak began.