Holyoke Soldiers’ Home veteran being honored virtually for Memorial Day

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 90 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend is usually full of parades, ceremonies, and spending time with friends and family but this year, none of that can happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So veterans, officials, and local residents are determined to carry on the memories of those veterans who have died. Both in war and right here at home.

Steven Connor Director of the Central Hampshire Veteran Services told 22News, “Even if you didn’t know anyone up at the Holyoke Soliders’ Home the idea that so many veterans died up there in such a short period of time, in such a tragic way, that’s being recognized no matter what town or city you are in in western Mass.”

To honor those veterans lost the Holyoke Soldiers Home held a virtual Memorial Day observance. It was streamed on their Facebook page as well as to all the veterans in the facility. It included speakers from the Soldiers’ Home, Governor Charlie Charlie Baker, and a remembrance of all veterans who passed away.

To end the ceremony Navy veteran and resident of the Soldiers’ Home Raymond Benoit sang “God Bless America.”