Holyoke Soldiers’ Home volunteers begin memorial in honor of veterans who passed

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 continues to spread through the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, residents in the community are showing their support for those who have died.

Kristin Leary, Colleen Chesmore, and their kids laid flowers and flags in front of the sign at the Soldiers’ home. Kristin, Colleen, and their families volunteer at the Soldiers’ Home assisting with bingo, school visits, and other activities.

Kristin, who comes from a military family, said this situation hits close to home.

“These veterans passing away with no family around, it just broke my heart thinking about it,” she said. “We just wanted to put a little something to let the staff and families know that we are thinking about them.”

Leary said all members of the community are welcome to add to the memorial.

