HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Saint Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced Monday night the 59th George E. O’Connell Award Recipient.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, the George E. O’Connell Award is given to a member of the Parade Committee who has made significant contributions to fundraising the Parade. This year’s award winner is 22News’ Senior Account Executive Kelly McGiverin.

Kelly has been a member of the parade committee for 7 years and has been actively involved in so many aspects of the organization. She is and has been at one point been active in their marketing committee, co-chairing it this year, website committee, TV committee, Road Race, social media, Leprechaun Plunge, Battle of the Bars, Dobbin, and Public Relations, and also finds time to serve on the Board of Directors. Kelly is energetic, creative, organized, and a leader who has developed new fundraising events, as well as worked hard on all fundraising efforts of the Committee, collaborating to raise thousands of dollars over the last 7 years.

Kelly is a 2004 graduate of Holyoke High School and has earned a degree in Business Management and Marketing in 2008 from the Our Lady of the Elms College. She also volunteers at the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, which is the President of the Western Mass Ad Club, and a board member at the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club. She is a Senior Account Executive for 22News and most recently performed as a Celebrity Dancer this past weekend at the 13th Annual Fancy Steps fundraising gala for the Children’s Museum at Holyoke.

Karen Casey, the 2023 Parade President, said “I am very excited for Kelly, she is very deserving of

this award. She has so many creative ways to fundraise for the committee and they are all

extremely fun ideas too! She works hard and gets it done. I look forward to spending this year

with Kelly and her family and marching along with them on March 19th Congratulations to

Kelly!”

The 70th St. Patrick’s Parade will be on Sunday, March 19, 2023, and the 46th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be on Saturday, March 18th. The announcement will be on Monday at Holyoke’s Elk Lodge at 6:30 p.m.