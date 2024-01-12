HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2024 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade steps off in a little more than 60 days! And Friday night the person responsible for leading the city’s parade committee was honored!

Holyoke native and 35-year committee member, Mary Lynch, was recognized as the Parade Grand Marshall Friday evening! This distinction is given to someone who has shown loyalty to their career, family, and Irish heritage.

Lynch told 22News why this award is so special to her, “to be selected is beyond an honor,” she said. “It is such a tribute to myself and my family. They’ll be able to actively participate in marching in the parade. To them that will be a very memorable day.”

Lynch will lead the 71st Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade this year on March 17th. The 47th St. Patrick’s Road Race will take place the day before.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.