HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 70th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is now nearly a month away and at the Log Cabin Saturday night, many were recognized.

The awards presented at Saturday’s dinner were the Citizenship Award, the Thomas F. Rohan Award, the George E. O’Connell Award, and the Daniel J. Gallivan Award but most importantly the Grand Colleen.

“It is so special there are so many colleens in the different regions which is very special but tonight is the Grand Colleen…. she leads the parade off it’s just a very, very exciting night,” said Karen Casey, President of the St. Patrick’s committee of Holyoke.

The annual pageant attracts family, friends, members of the local Irish community, former contestants, and more who like to honor this tradition that is a staple in western Massachusetts.

And for the young woman who is crowned as the Grand Colleen this event is an honor to represent their community.

“To me, it meant the amazing opportunity to represent our community and represent the Irish community in Holyoke,” said Moira McDermott, Holyoke Grand Colleen of 2020. She told 22News, “It meant learning a lot about myself, learning how to be more confident, more well spoken, how to meet new people, and how to appreciate the community I’ve been apart of for so long.”

The 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 19. And the parade will also be broadcasted live on 22News.