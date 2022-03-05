HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of the Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Parade in just about two weeks, the St. Patrick committee once again held pre-holiday events this Saturday.

For the first time in two years, St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke held its annual Marshal Mania event in-person Saturday night. It was held at the warehouse in downtown.

The event is held as a fundraiser for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade, which is considered one of the largest in the country with annual attendance approaching a half million people.

“I just think this is the beginning of 15 more days of chaos, but organized chaos where it’s going to be probably the best parade that we’ve had in a while,” said Johnny Driscoll, of the Holyoke Marshall Mania Committee. He told 22News, “We’re ready, we’ve been gone for two years let’s bring it.”

You can watch the parade right here on 22News on Sunday, March 20.