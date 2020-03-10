Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade to go on as scheduled despite coronavirus

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go on as planned, parade officials announced Monday evening.

The decision to keep the local parade as scheduled was announced Monday evening shortly after Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the cancelation of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to coronavirus concerns.

As of Monday evening, there are 41 identified coronavirus cases in Massachusetts with only one case confirmed by the CDC. The 40 other cases are presumed and five are linked to the western Massachusetts area.

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Road Race will also go on as scheduled on Sunday, March 21, followed by the parade the next day on Saturday, March 22. The committee told 22News additional handwashing stations will be available during the parade.

Read the committee’s full statement below:

The Parade Committee is in touch with local, state, and federal officials regarding this issue, and we will continue to communicate with them in an ongoing effort to stay informed. Any significant changes in the situation will be communicated to our members and the general public as quickly as possible. In the meantime, people should follow the protocols put out by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), such as washing your hands thoroughly, not touching your mouth, nose, or eyes, covering up your sneezes and coughs, etc. St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, Inc.