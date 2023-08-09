HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The torch has been passed! Wednesday, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee announcing its 71st Grand Marshal.

Mary Lynch now holds the title of 2024 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal.

Lynch has been part of this committee for 34 years, and told 22News, she even remembers when she used to walked down Linden Street to watch the parade with her uncle. The Grand Marshal is the highest local honor given to a someone who has distinguished themselves as a loyal person to their career, their family, and to their Irish ancestry.

Lynch spoke with 22News about receiving this honor, “I’m overwhelmed and I’m certainly surprised and emotional, representing this organization this coming year of the 2024 grand marshal is something I never dreamed of.”

Lynch said she owes her love and appreciation of her Irish heritage to her mother, and is blessed to have traveled to Ireland numerous times with her family.

Next year’s Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Parade will be held March 17, and as always, you can watch it right here on 22News.