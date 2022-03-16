HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade festivities kicked off Wednesday night at Holyoke Paper City Bar & Grille.

The parade committee hosted a raffle and brought the community together over food and drink to celebrate the parade coming back to the city this weekend. Among prizes being raffled off was a trip to Ireland.

22News spoke to Jacki Reardon, Co-chair of the Past President Raffle, about Wednesday night’s event. “This event is very important is that it does, as Russ said, raise money for the parade to help with the parade down the street. It also is an incentive to hopefully have people join the parade committee and like tonight, is a good night to get together with your friends.”

22News will be broadcasting the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade live this upcoming Sunday at 12 p.m.