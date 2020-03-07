1  of  2
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee hosts third annual Tartan party

Hampden County

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – It was a day of celebration at the Holyoke Merry Go Round Saturday as the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee held its third annual Tartan party.

Hundreds of families came to have their children ride on the merry go round at Heritage State Park and to purchase items of clothing made from the parade committee’s official tartan.

It was also a time to celebrate the retirement of Dobbins from the merry go round who has had a rich and varied history.

Marc Joyce, president of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade, told 22News that the Dobbins horse had stood for years in front of the Yankee Pedlar.

“Dobbins is a horse that was in front of the Yankee Pedlar for years and years in Holyoke, and three years ago they donated it to Heritage State Park,” said Joyce.

Dobbins will be part of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade two weeks from Saturday. Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Colleen, Moira McDermott, grew up hoping to be a future Holyoke grand colleen.

