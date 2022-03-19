HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The community of Holyoke gathered Saturday night for the annual JFK award Reception ceremony at the Log Cabin.

“The people of Holyoke are resilient,” said Eileen Curran, recipient of the Citizenship Award. “The people of Holyoke are welcoming, fun are just amazing and I’m glad people get to see that.”

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade committee brought out all the stops Saturday night to commemorate their award recipients and after two years everyone is excited to come together once again.

22News spoke to Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia about Saturday evening’s event.

“We are in a position Saturday to continue to support that tradition and to support our community in a way that helps celebrate culture and helps continue to keep the tradition alive,” said Mayor Garcia.

The event honored two recipients, David Glidden who received the JFK Award and Elienne Curran who received the Citizenship Award. Both were nominated for their community efforts.

“Very, very humbled to be receiving this award because growing up here in Holyoke I’ve seen the past recipients and seen what this award represents,” Glidden told 22News.

“This parade has been my life so to get this award has just been such an amazing, amazing honor and a lot of fun,” Curran expressed.

Those who gathered Saturday evening were able to enjoy traditional Irish dishes, as well as performances featuring Irish music and dance.