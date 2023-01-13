HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Parade in Holyoke is only two months away and a reception was held to honor its 70th Grand Marshal on Friday night.

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke named Jane Chevalier as the 2023 Grand Marshal last summer. It is considered the highest local honor given to a person of Irish ancestry. Chevalier grew up in Holyoke and has been a member of the Holyoke Parade Committee since 1998. Her father was a Grand Marshal back in 1992.

Jane Chevalier, the Grand Marshal for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade said, “To be a part of the parade is amazing. Everyone comes to Holyoke to have a good time! It doesn’t matter what the weather is. We have a good time, and its just a great reunion weekend for everybody.”

The 70th St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 19th and the 46th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held the day before, on Saturday, March 18th.