Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee plans to host other events as scheduled

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, 22News learned that the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade and 5K Road Race was cancelled as a precaution against the spreading of the coronavirus.

But the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee will go on with a series of pre-parade events.

Parade Committee Chairman Marc Joyce told 22News on Wednesday that the schedule remains intact for such events as the mass honoring the John F. Kennedy Award winner on Saturday, March 21 and the reception at the Log Cabin that same night.

“It’s important that we honor the people that have done so much for us, and also to know that this is a good event in Holyoke every year,” Joyce said. “We feel an obligation to keep as much of it going as we possibly can.”

The parade committee meeting this Sunday will determine if there will be a scaled-down road race in September in conjunction with the parade committee’s golf tournament.

But, because of the logistics involved, rescheduling the parade for later this year is out of the questions.