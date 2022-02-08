Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will have as many marchers as 2019 parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated once again in the city of Holyoke. Both the parade and the road race are set to take place next month.

Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Committee has announced that the parade and road race are back after a two year hiatus.

Both events were canceled in 2020 and 2021 over concerns of COVID-19. Now, the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is set to be held on Sunday, March 20, the first time since 2019. The 45th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held the day before.

Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Committee President Marc Joyce told 22News they will be encouraging masks and social distancing, “All systems are a go. We have been preparing behind the scenes, we have never really stopped actually but we have been preparing for this parade very, very seriously. If you look at all the sporting events there haven’t been any super spreaders so we are cautiously optimistic.”

Joyce said the amount of marchers that signed up for the parade is comparable to the parade in 2019.

He also said about 2,500 runners have signed up for road race.