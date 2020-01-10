Holyoke, State Police investigating after man shot on Main Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a friend after police received calls of shots fired in the Main Street area of Holyoke Thursday night.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News reports of shots fired at the intersection Main and Sargeant streets came in around 6:45 p.m. The victim’s friend rushed him to Baystate Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg before police arrived.

The victim is identified as a 22-year-old man.

Holyoke Police were assisted by State Police Air Wing along with uniformed troopers from the Troop B barracks.

No arrests have been made, but Lt. Albert said officers are actively searching for a white Volkswagen Passat, suspected to be involved. Officers are also interviewing witnesses that could help lead them to a suspect.

If you saw something or have any information related to the shooting incident, please call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at (413) 322-6940.