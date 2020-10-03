Holyoke streets receive makeover thanks to one local organization

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s Canal District is in the midst of a revival. The revitalized area received another crucial incentive Saturday for increased numbers of visitors.

During the entire fall season, Race street along the canal has been redesigned into what’s called “A pedestrian Friendly Walkway”.

The Canal Walk and Stroll, as it’s called will provide more room for visitors to enjoy the amenities offered along Race street.

Saturday’s transformation of traffic flow is a project designed and directed by the non-profit One Holyoke CDC. One Holyoke CDC’s Executive Director, Michael Moriarty told 22News that the street designs will encourage safety to foliage seekers.

“There will be the colorful elements and the signage and mall events taking place during the month of October but will help people in Holyoke and the Valley to enjoy what really is a very attractive workable, foliage-filled part of downtown Holyoke,” said Moriarty.

We’re told the season-long redesign of Race street will be as welcoming for visitors on Bicycles as it will be for foot traffic.