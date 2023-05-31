HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Smiles from ear to ear for Holyoke High School Senior Mahaya Tavin after winning a new car from Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke Wednesday.

Gary Rome has done this giveaway eight times now to give back to students and create a stronger community. For students to qualify, they must have a B average or better, with no excused absences, or disciplinary actions against them.

22News spoke with Mahaya to find out what this car will do for her, “I actually really needed this car because I have a lot of siblings and they always have to bring them to sports and stuff so I needed a car to go to work and school.”

Tavin will be using this new car to embark on her next adventure going to Holyoke Community College in the fall to study Criminal Justice and Psychology.