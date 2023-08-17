HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration was held inside Holyoke High School for some students who took part in a leadership program.

These high-achieving students from Holyoke High School participated in a dual enrollment leadership program with Bay Path University and they shared their experiences.

This course which was created by Bay Path University was a dual enrollment pilot program and was developed to expand educational opportunities, college readiness, and career exploration for students who reside in areas with the highest poverty rates in the state. For seven weeks this summer, students spent two days in classrooms, receiving leadership training and professional development and discussing social change.

The program was followed by three days of work at a paid internship with organizations including Holyoke Boys and Girls Club and City Hall. A federal grant that works toward creating new educational models that better serve and expand opportunities for low-income and marginalized students was able to fund this course.