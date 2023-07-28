HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative (HSNI) held its Basketball Championship Games this evening, and it was all for a good cause.

Holyoke Students in grades 3 through high school met on the UMass Amherst campus to go head to head in a game of basketball at the Champions Center.

Their families and friends also there to cheer them on for the summer championship game. This initiative is provided by the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office to connect at risk youth with sports and positive role models.

“We are not just trying to help young people and get them on the right roads, we want to help youth and their families,” said Ed Caisse, HSNI Member. “If there are families out there who are struggling, we work really hard to develop relationships with all of the agencies so we can help both youth and families get connected to services to help them get to better places.”