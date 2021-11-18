Holyoke students present “Low Budget High School Play”

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve ever been involved in high school theater, you can appreciate the near-zero budget. A Holyoke High School student took that struggle and turned it into comedy gold.

Thursday night marked opening night for the play titled “Low Budget High School Play.” The tongue-in-cheek comedy centers around a student-theater group trying to produce their play without any help or funding. It was written and is being directed by one of the students.

“Right now, I’m kind of feeling the nerves, but I feel like I kind of have my team to back me up, said Writer and Director Alysha Izquierdo. “In the end, I think they’re going to be amazing. We even did a run through earlier today and it looked great.”

There are two more performances, Friday night and Saturday night, both at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium at Holyoke High School.