Holyoke students rewarded for academic progress

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students attending a Holyoke Alternative High School went shopping Tuesday as a reward for helping prepare for their future.

Larry White, the owner of Plato’s Closet clothing store in West Springfield, greeted the students from the Opportunity Academy.

White rewarded the students with gift cards for completing workshops in career readiness and goal setting at the Opportunity Academy Alternative High School.

Eighteen-year-old Rico Cruz of Springfield hopes to go on to college to become a social worker. He owes his progress to the Opportunity Academy Alternative High School style of teaching.

Cruz told 22News, “Probably being able to work on my own pace. So I have to work on my own pace. They don’t rush me, they don’t push you, you go at your own pace, you’re done.”

Several dozen students are getting their second chance at a high school diploma by attending Holyoke Opportunity academy. They’re given the time and the confidence to compile the necessary graduation credits.