Holyoke swears-in new City Council, school committee members

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke held its Inaugural Ceremony at City Hall on Monday.

The ceremony is the official swearing-in for all newly elected city councilors and school committee members. The Holyoke High School Madrigal Choir and the Caledonian Pipe Band were on hand to give performances.

Libby Hernandez, who was just elected to represent Ward 4, was on hand for the swearing-in and shared her joy at becoming a representative of Ward 4.

Hernandez told 22News, “I’ve always been about community and been involved on many different levels but to be able to represent the ward that I live in is just an amazing feeling.”

Mayor Alex Morse led the procession but did not have to swear in himself and City Clerk Brenna McGee administered the oaths of office.

Members of the public were invited to partake in the traditional event and meet their new elected officials.