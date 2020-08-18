Holyoke Target store closed Monday after 2 workers tested positive for COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Target store at the Holyoke Mall was closed on Monday, after two staff members there had tested positive for COVID-19.

Target spokesperson Danielle Schumann told 22News they worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, and temporarily closed at the request of the Holyoke health inspector.

Schumann says the company has communicated directly with the employees who went into quarantine, and those workers are being paid while they are on leave.

Schumann did not specify whether the store was set to be open on Tuesday.

Below is the company’s complete statement: