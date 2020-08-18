Holyoke Target store closed Monday after 2 workers tested positive for COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Target store at the Holyoke Mall was closed on Monday, after two staff members there had tested positive for COVID-19.
Target spokesperson Danielle Schumann told 22News they worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, and temporarily closed at the request of the Holyoke health inspector.
Schumann says the company has communicated directly with the employees who went into quarantine, and those workers are being paid while they are on leave.
Schumann did not specify whether the store was set to be open on Tuesday.
Below is the company’s complete statement:
At Target, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. Two Holyoke store team members tested positive for the Coronavirus this month. We’ve communicated directly with these team members, who went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines. We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time. After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store in accordance with CDC guidance, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We’ve notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also following all state and local orders, and at the request of the health inspector, our Holyoke store is closed today. We’re providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures. We’ll continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.– Target Media Statement