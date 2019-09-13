Holyoke teacher resigns following child pornography allegations

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke kindergarten teacher has resigned because of an FBI investigation into child pornography charges against him.

Gregory Lisby resigned early Thursday morning from his job as a kindergarten teacher at Morgan School, according to Holyoke Public Schools Spokeswoman Judy Taylor.

Lisby’s resignation came as the Holyoke Public School district learned that the FBI was investigating him in connection with allegations relating to possession of child pornography, Taylor told 22News. No charges have been filed against him.

Taylor told 22News all employees are fingerprinted and undergo background checks. Lisby passed the background checks at his time of hire, she said.

If any member of the community has any questions about the investigation or pertinent information to share, Taylor said they should call the U.S. Attorney’s Office Project Safe Childhood hotline at (617) 748-3274.

“As always, student safety and well-being are the primary priority in the Holyoke Public Schools,” said Taylor. “Mrs. Torres, the classroom paraprofessional has been identified to teach Mr. Lisby’s class until a permanent teacher is identified. We will be working closely to support our students, families and staff in the coming days. District officials and Morgan staff will be in regular communication with students and families who may have worked with Mr. Lisby.”

Lisby began teaching at Morgan School in August and also worked as a teaching assistant in the Jericho summer program.

22News will continue to cover this story and update it as soon as more information becomes available.