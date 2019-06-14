Holyoke teacher sent home, not returning to H.S. after ‘inappropriate communication’ with student

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke teacher was sent home Friday morning for “inappropriate communication” with a student.

According to Holyoke Public Schools spokeswoman Judy Taylor, a teacher at the Holyoke High School North Campus was sent home before school started Friday morning and will not be returning.

The teacher’s identity has not been made public.

“We have notified the proper authorities regarding the incident,” Taylor told 22News.

Taylor described the incident as a “personnel matter” which she could not provide any further details on. She added that student safety and well-being are always their primary concern.

This story is developing. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.