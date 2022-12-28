HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African-American culture, will be acknowledged on Wednesday with a celebration.

Kwanzaa will be observed in the city of Holyoke from December 26 to January 1. Mayor Joshua A. Garcia of Holyoke will host a gathering in City Hall on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to acknowledge the occasion.

Mayor Garcia will also issue a proclamation designating Kwanzaa Week. Ayanna Crawford and Dr. Amilicar Shabazz, among others, will host a presentation of a program that will include a history of Kwanzaa and the lighting of the Kinara.