Holyoke to commemorate 4th Anniversary of Hurricane Maria

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, members of the Holyoke Community are coming together Monday to commemorate the event.

“The memories and the pain are fresh in our hearts; it feels as if it was yesterday. We must remember, and honor, those who lost their lives, but we must also remember that in the Diaspora right here in Holyoke, we came together to do all we could to help”, said Myriam Quiñones from Holyoke Community College, who is part of the coordinating committee.

According to a statement, the event will attempt to provide a space for those personally impacted by Hurricane Maria to share their stories and perspectives on the storm. It will feature remarks from: Chloe Soto from Nueva Esperanza Inc, Cynthia Espinosa from the Planning and Economic Development Office from the City of Holyoke, Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, the former Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico and current Weissman Fellow in Leadership at Mount Holyoke College, and others.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be held outdoors next to Nueva Esperanza on 401 Main Street in Holyoke and is open to the public. The activity will end with a Candlelight Vigil at 7 p.m. and the distribution of tote bags commemorating what was lost in the deadly storm.

The event is being held as a collaboration between Holyoke Community College, El Corazon de Holyoke, Nueva Esperanza Inc, the City of Holyoke, and Mount Holyoke College.