Holyoke to create more green spaces under Urban Forest Equity Plan

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke came together earlier this evening via Zoom to discuss a developing Urban Forest Equity Plan.

The goal of the plan is to create more enjoyable and healthier outdoor spaces, by adding more green spaces with trees. The plan also seeks to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

There are four priority downtown neighborhoods the plan will focus on: Churchill, Downtown, South Holyoke, and The Flats.

Yoni Glogower, director of Conservation and Sustainability, said during the forum, “To do that we need to understand the needs and values of the community, prioritize equity so that the benefit of trees are available to all.”

There will be another community forum on Thursday, that will be done in Spanish. To register for that forum, click here.