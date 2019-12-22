Holyoke to host 4th Annual Lighting of Menorah

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Holyoke invites the public to celebrate the first night of Chanukah at City Hall Sunday night.

According to a news release to 22News, the celebration will take place at from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in front of City Hall located on 536 Dwight Street. The event is in partnership with the Congregation Sons of Zion and Congregation Rodphey Shalom along with assistance.

There will be snacks, hot chocolate, a brief Chanukah story, singing, and Chanukah dreidels given out!