Holyoke to host free community event Saturday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke residents are invited to attend a family-friendly event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. hosted by the City of Holyoke.

The City of Holyoke, in partnership with Kestrel Land Trust, announced this week a project to revitalize Anniversary Hill Park. The event Saturday will host a space for members of the public to give their input on the project.

The event will feature interactive exhibits on the park history and current conditions, as well as “mood boards” and other creative means for attendees to share their feedback. Additionally, it will have art activities for children, free food catered by Holyoke Hummus, and a guided interpretive walk through the park to Scott Tower and back, led by the Director of Conservation and Sustainability and Kestrel staff. The event will be held at the parking lot at Community Field in Holyoke.

“Anniversary Hill Park was designed to be the jewel of the Holyoke Park System nearly a century ago

in 1923–our own version of New York City’s Central Park near the heart of downtown,” said

Glogower. “With Holyoke’s Sesquicentennial just around the corner, what we need to figure out is

how to design and promote an inclusive nature respite for all of our residents, for now and the next

100 years.”

The park was originally built from several donations of land from 1923 to 1939. In the early 1940s, under the Works Progress Administration the park had major infrastructure improvements added. Many of the features added during this period, including trails, footbridges, stone steps, and Scott Tower are all still present. Late last year, the City of Holyoke began their partnership with Kestrel Land Trust to expand the park with over 14 acres of forest.

“Reuniting the traditional lands of the park not only allows us to protect this great, historic resource,” said Mark Wamsley, Conservation Director at Kestrel Land Trust. “it also provides the energy to envision what this urban forest can mean for current and future generations of City residents.”