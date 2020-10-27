Holyoke to revert back to phase 3, step 1 protocol amid covid-19 case spike

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 13 cities and towns across Massachusetts are reverting back to Phase 3, Step 1 due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Holyoke is one of them.

This means that a number of places will have downsize, or even shut their doors again.

Holyoke is one of the municipalities that will be taking a step back in the state’s reopening plan

Forcing indoor performance venues and certain indoor leisure activities to close again.

Capacity at gyms will be cut from 50% to 40% and outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people again.

The rise in cases leaving many concerned and on edge.

Springfield resident, Michael Bushey told 22News, “There’s more people at the grocery store people seem to be in more of a panic they are racing around getting what they need so I think it might go back to how it was in march or April.”

If you live in Holyoke or surrounding towns you may have received this emergency alert on your phone Monday.

It’s from the state and used as a way to warn residents about the coronavirus threat.

Springfield is the only other local city that is in Step 1.